16 students hurt in Middletown school bus crash

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Sixteen students were hurt in a school bus crash in Middletown Thursday morning, according to a city spokeswoman.

A pickup truck rear-ended a pickup truck just before 8 a.m. on Central Avenue and North Highview Drive, said the spokeswoman, Shelby Quinlivan.

The students are all sixth-graders who attend Highview 6th Grade Center, she said.

Their injuries are all considered minor, and they are being transported to various hospitals in the area for treatment, according to Quinlivan.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene to assist Middletown fire officials, including six from Butler County and two from Monroe, dispatchers said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

