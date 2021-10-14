Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl from Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The Amber Alert for the 1-year-old girl from Sharonville, Ohio, has been canceled.

The child was in the back seat of a 2004 Honda Accord when it was stolen from the Sunoco gas station in the 11000 block of Chester Road, Sharonville police say.

Police did not say if they found the suspect, 23-year-old Brian Roseberry.

He is described as 5′7″, 155 pounds, and last seen with no shirt and wearing fitted ripped acid-washed jeans and blue shoes, police say.

Roseberry has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Brian Roseberry, 23, is the suspect who stole a car with a child inside of it. (WXIX)

The vehicle might have an Ohio license plate that is JCE1394 in the back window, according to Sharonville police.

Roseberry could be on southbound I-71 in Cincinnati, possibly heading to Covington, police say.

Call 911 if you see the suspect or vehicle.

