Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Burlington Pike closed after serious crash; driver airlifted to UC

The crash happened at the intersection with Aero Parkway near CVG.
(WBTV File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was airlifted from a crash on Burlington Pike on Thursday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Burlington Pike and Aero Parkway near CVG Airport.

The driver of a 2016 Toyota Avalon was in the left turn lane going west on Burlington Pike preparing to turn onto Oakbrook Drive.

A 2020 Freightliner flatbed truck was going east on the pike and had a green light at the intersection.

Without warning, the Avalon made an “abrupt” left-hand turn in front of the Freightliner, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the driver of the Avalon unconscious. He was airlifted by UC Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office advised at 7:30 p.m. that Burlington Pike will remain shut down for “several more hours.”

BCSO’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
The 16-year-old was found dead behind a nearby home, according to police.
16-year-old killed in Evanston shooting was Western Hills student
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel speaks before a rally for Republican vice presidential...
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel kicked out of suburban Cincinnati school board meeting
10 locations will open over the next 6 years.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to the Tri-State
Fatal pedestrian crash closed SB I-71/75 in Covington late Wednesday, police say
Person killed while walking on SB I-71/75 identified

Latest News

10 students hurt in Middletown school bus crash, city official says
10 students hurt in Middletown school bus crash, city official says
Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
EXPLAINER: What we know about the investigation into a Cincinnati police officer over rape tests
Georgia Kuhnell says painting is something she enjoys as a way to express her spiritual side.
100-year-old New Richmond woman using art to tell life story
Rape kit lawsuit moves from federal to state court
Advocates for sexual assault survivors ‘outraged’ by accusations against Cincinnati officer