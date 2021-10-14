Burlington Pike closed after serious crash; driver airlifted to UC

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was airlifted from a crash on Burlington Pike on Thursday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Burlington Pike and Aero Parkway near CVG Airport.

The driver of a 2016 Toyota Avalon was in the left turn lane going west on Burlington Pike preparing to turn onto Oakbrook Drive.

A 2020 Freightliner flatbed truck was going east on the pike and had a green light at the intersection.

Without warning, the Avalon made an “abrupt” left-hand turn in front of the Freightliner, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the driver of the Avalon unconscious. He was airlifted by UC Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office advised at 7:30 p.m. that Burlington Pike will remain shut down for “several more hours.”

BCSO’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

