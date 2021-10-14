Contests
Cincinnati Zoo’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend

HallZOOween will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.
HallZOOween will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo & BOO-tanical Garden’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend.

“We’re happy to be able to bring the treat stations back this year,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s special events manager, Kim Denzler. “It’s just more fun when kids get to walk around the Zoo and experience the “trick-or-treat” moment. We are asking people to bring their own bags for treat collection. There won’t be any tricks.”

New this year, the zoo said two tablet-sized T-Mobile phones, painted pink and made of paper mache, will be hidden each day of HallZOOween. The finders will win a family membership to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Activities include train rides on the Hogwart’s Express, festive fall-themed foods, and fun photo stations throughout the zoo.

Costumes are encouraged.  Masks, Halloween-themed or not, that adhere to CDC guidelines are required for giraffe and goat feedings.

HallZOOween festivities happen from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on October 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and 31, and is free with zoo Admission.

