Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ex-girlfriend accused of killing postal worker delivering mail

By Tony Keith and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Police say a postal worker was shot and killed while delivering mail Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

Officers responding to the call found the worker shot several times.

According to KKTV, the violent crime took place in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes in Longmont.

Devan Schreiner, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

KKTV says Schreiner is reportedly the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

This postal worker is the third to be killed in the past two days in the U.S.

WMC reports two postal service employees were shot and killed Tuesday in a Memphis postal facility.

FBI investigators say the shooter in that case was also a postal employee who ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
The 16-year-old was found dead behind a nearby home, according to police.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Evanston shooting
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel speaks before a rally for Republican vice presidential...
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel kicked out of suburban Cincinnati school board meeting
10 locations will open over the next 6 years.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to the Tri-State
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Bannon defies Jan. 6 panel’s subpoena, risks contempt charge
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe...
Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate
Attorney Al Gerhardstein weighs in on Cincinnati police officer investigation (Raw interview)
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Four women...
Norway’s bow-and-arrow killings seen as ‘act of terror’