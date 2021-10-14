Contests
Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down I-71/75 South at cut in the hill

There is no timetable for the closure.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Interstate 71/75 South in Covington on Wednesday night.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Interstate 71/75 South in Covington on Wednesday night.(KYTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead Wednesday night after being hit on the interstate in Covington, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:22 p.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 at the MLK on-ramp near the cut in the hill.

Covington police say they responded after receiving a call about a person walking on the interstate. While officers were en route, they received word the person had been struck and suffered injuries.

Police say the man died at the scene.

It isn’t known at this time why the man was walking on the interstate.

As of 9:05 p.m., I-75 South was closed at the scene as the Covington Police Traffic Unit and Crime Lab investigated and reconstructed the crash.

Police said at the time there was no timetable for the closure.

Drivers are advised to find another route.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

