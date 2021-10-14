Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fatal pedestrian crash shuts down SB I-71/75 on Cut in the Hill

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead Wednesday night after being hit on the interstate in Covington, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:22 p.m. on southbound Interstate 71/75 at the MLK on-ramp near the cut in the hill.

Covington police say they responded after receiving a call about a person walking on the interstate. While officers were en route, they received word the person had been struck and suffered injuries.

Police say the man died at the scene.

It isn’t known at this time why the man was walking on the interstate.

As of 9:05 p.m., I-75 South was closed at the scene as the Covington Police Traffic Unit and Crime Lab investigated and reconstructed the crash.

Police said at the time there was no timetable for the closure.

Southbound I-75 was closed at Second Street in Cincinnati while police investigated. It has since reopened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Evanston shooting
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel speaks before a rally for Republican vice presidential...
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel kicked out of suburban Cincinnati school board meeting
10 locations will open over the next 6 years.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to the Tri-State
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs

Latest News

A woman accused of spraying adults and a 3-year-old with Mace at Washington Park pleaded guilty...
Woman accused of spraying 3-year-old with Mace pleads guilty
goose sits in high water from the Ohio River in Smale Riverfront Park in Downtown Cincinnati on...
Flood risk to Cincinnati’s critical infrastructure double national average, new study says
Elsmere police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Police searching for Elsmere teen missing for 10 days
Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says