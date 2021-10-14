Juvenile arrested in shooting of 13-year-old in Bond Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW a juvenile is under arrest after admitting his role in the shooting of a 13-year-old male inside a Bond Hill home Wednesday.

The juvenile was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, juvenile court officials said.

The shooting was reported at 5:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lawn Avenue.

The teen’s injuries are life-threatening, police have said.

Police say several friends were hanging out in the basement of a home. The juvenile who was arrested was playing with a gun the residents kept there and unintentionally fired one round, striking the victim once in the torso.

Everyone got into a car with the victim and started to drive him to the hospital, but they were stopped as they left the scene by officers responding to the shooting report, according to police.

The Cincinnati Fire Department took the victim to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and police said they detained everyone else.

Police interviewed the witnesses and suspect.

They said they also recovered the weapon used in the offense and additional firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Cincinnati Police tell me here at 1818 Lawn Street one juvenile shot another juvenile. This happening just before 530pm. Victim is in serious condition, what started the shooting is unknown. Police say investigation is early and ongoing. Working to learn more. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/u7fxgK2L0C — Zach Horner (@Zach_FOX19) October 13, 2021

There have been two juveniles shot in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Around 1:15 p.m. in Evanston, a 16-year-old was killed on Jonathan Avenue, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.