Juvenile arrested in shooting of 13-year-old in Bond Hill, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW a juvenile is under arrest after admitting his role in the shooting of a 13-year-old male inside a Bond Hill home Wednesday.

The juvenile was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, juvenile court officials said.

The shooting was reported at 5:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lawn Avenue.

The teen’s injuries are life-threatening, police have said.

Police say several friends were hanging out in the basement of a home. The juvenile who was arrested was playing with a gun the residents kept there and unintentionally fired one round, striking the victim once in the torso.

Everyone got into a car with the victim and started to drive him to the hospital, but they were stopped as they left the scene by officers responding to the shooting report, according to police.

The Cincinnati Fire Department took the victim to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and police said they detained everyone else.

Police interviewed the witnesses and suspect.

They said they also recovered the weapon used in the offense and additional firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

There have been two juveniles shot in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Around 1:15 p.m. in Evanston, a 16-year-old was killed on Jonathan Avenue, according to police.

