Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream coming to Walmart soon

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream(Walmart)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -An early Christmas gift from a popular childhood treat for many of us! Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream is coming to Walmart November 1.

It’s the first time a Little Debbie will be offered as an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.

It’s available for $2.50 a pint, because let’s all face it...if it was a gallon most of us would eat it all in one sitting!

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
The 16-year-old was found dead behind a nearby home, according to police.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Evanston shooting
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel speaks before a rally for Republican vice presidential...
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel kicked out of suburban Cincinnati school board meeting
10 locations will open over the next 6 years.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to the Tri-State
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs

Latest News

Middletown school bus carrying students rear-ended by truck
Middletown school bus carrying students rear-ended by truck
Attorney Al Gerhardstein weighs in on Cincinnati police officer investigation (Raw interview)
Ryan Lowe, 12, of Colorado Springs, Colo., makes an engraving of former El Paso County, Colo.,...
Three Tri-State officers killed in the line of duty to be honored at National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial
HallZOOween will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.
Cincinnati Zoo’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend