New Day Ranch hosting annual fundraising gala this weekend; Here’s how you can support their mission

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - Local non-profit, New Day Ranch in Verona, is hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help change lives.

New Day Ranch specializes in equine-assisted therapies along with alternative and traditional therapeutic programs for groups and individuals of all ages and abilities.

You can learn more about them here.

This weekend, New Day Ranch will host Boots & Bourbon Fundraising Gala, with a goal to raise $50,000 through sponsorships, a silent auction and general donations.

All proceeds will directly offset expenses related to operating New Day Ranch and the horse-assisted therapy programs it offers to the wider community.

Just last year, 700 people were impacted by New Day Ranch.

Multiple community partners use New Day Ranch and its programs for therapeutic interventions, including Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, CHNK Behavioral Health, and Boone County Schools.

Tickets are sold out for this weekend’s event, but anyone can participate in the silent auction, even if they aren’t in attendance. Bidding is done from a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The auction closes Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

Anyone can “adopt” one of New Day Ranch’s horses by making a donation to a specific horse’s care and upkeep or a general donation to the event ·

The barnyard animals at New Day Ranch are competing to see who’s the king or queen of the ranch.

Supporters can vote for the animal they think should win the 2021 competition.

To learn more about New Day Ranch, to donate and more, click here.

