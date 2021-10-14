Contests
Police searching for Elsmere teen missing for 10 days

Emily Neal, 15, was last seen on Oct. 3.
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Elsmere police are asking for help finding a missing teen they say left her phone behind after messaging someone for a ride on Snapchat.

Emily Neal, 15, was last seen on Oct. 3.

Neal’s step-father, Andrew Hopkins says the family is extremely worried because Emily is without a medication she needs and this is the longest she’s gone without it.

Hopkins says they do not know who Emily is with but believes she’s in Kentucky or Ohio.

“It’s stressful and heartbreaking, not knowing where she is,” Hopkins said. “At least contact us and let us know you’re alright. We need you to come home.”

The Elsmere Police department needs your help in locating this missing juvenile. Emily Neal, 15 years old was last seen...

Posted by Elsmere Police on Thursday, October 7, 2021

If you’ve seen Emily, you’re asked to call Elsmere police at 859-356-3191.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

