Rain chances are going up, a cool down is on the way

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day
By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mild start to Thursday. Temperatures in the 60s under cloudy sky conditions and a light south wind. Highs are reaching for the low to mid 80s this afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine, but clouds will dominate. Partly cloudy overnight tonight, lows again in the 60s. An approaching cold front will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs today will still be above average in the lower 80s.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. It will be breezy with winds from the south. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, though severe weather is not expected. The timeframe to watch is Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours and gusty winds are the primary concerns.

Showers taper off Friday night into Saturday. High temperatures cool significantly behind the front. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees on Saturday morning. Rain showers are possible until about 9 a.m., then we will clear out and dry out. Saturday shapes up to be mostly sunny, with a high around 65. Sunny, dry and cool on Sunday.

Dry today, rain arrives Thursday