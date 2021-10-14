Three Tri-State officers killed in the line of duty to be honored at National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three Tri-State police officers will have their names memorialized in the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial on Oct. 16.

Colerain Township Officer Dale Woods, Clermont County Sheriff’s Deputy William Brewer Jr. and Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant are among the 701 law enforcement members being added this year.

The three officers’ names will be read aloud as part of the tribute.

The ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors officers killed in the line of duty.

This year’s event includes 434 officers who died in 2019 and 2020. COVID-19 prevented the formal dedication ceremony last year.

The monument to the officers who died in the line of duty was dedicated 30 years ago.

At the time, around 12,500 names were on the monument’s wall.

Now, the names of 22,611 fallen officers are memorialized on the monument, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Police Weekend 2021 events begin Thursday at 6 p.m. with a candlelight vigil.

