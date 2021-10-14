Contests
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized

Horse & buggy crash
Horse & buggy crash(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMMERTON, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been arrested after a crash on Wednesday left two people badly injured, and a horse euthanized after a horse-drawn buggy was struck by a vehicle in Richmond County.

Tracy L. Churchhill, 29, of Farnham was arrested after his 2015 Jeep Cherokee heading eastbound struck the buggy traveling in the right lane in the back. The crash occurred in the Emmerton area of Route 3.

Both people inside the buggy were thrown from it and were airlifted to a trauma center for serious injuries. Churchill was not hurt and was wearing a seatbelt.

The horse was badly injured and had to be humanely euthanized.

Churchill was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

