Woman accused of spraying 3-year-old with Mace pleads guilty

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman accused of spraying adults and a 3-year-old with Mace at Washington Park pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Terri Shelton, 42, of Over-the-Rhine entered the pleas to two of six total counts of misdemeanor assault, according to Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg.

The other four charges were dismissed.

The judge ordered her presentencing investigation to help him determine an appropriate punishment for her crimes.

Shelton will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Nov. 3.

She faces up to 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine on each charge.

The sentence can run concurrent or consecutive, so the maximum she could receive is to 360 days in jail, according to the judge.

Earlier this year, Cincinnati police released photos and videos from the May 24 incident at the park’s playground.

Detective Alicia Henson has said the attack started after children on the playground got into a physical fight.

A child left to get their mother. Shelton came to the playground armed with Mace and sprayed multiple people, including the 3-year-old, police said.

*Warning: Some people might find the video disturbing*

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

