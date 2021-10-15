Air Care responds to school bus crash in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care is responding to a head-on crash involving a school bus in Brown County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck hit a school bus head-on in the 12000 block block of Purdy Road near Sardinia about 8:45 a.m., patrol dispatchers say.

The medical helicopter was called because the truck driver was seriously hurt, according to OSP.

All students are OK and were off the bus when medics arrived, patrol dispatchers say.

Eastern Local School District officials confirmed it’s their bus, but declined immediate comment.

