Air Care responds to school bus crash in Brown County

Air Care is sending a medical helicopter to a school bus crash in Brown County Friday morning,...
Air Care is sending a medical helicopter to a school bus crash in Brown County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Julie Swisher/KTVF)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care is responding to a head-on crash involving a school bus in Brown County Friday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck hit a school bus head-on in the 12000 block block of Purdy Road near Sardinia about 8:45 a.m., patrol dispatchers say.

The medical helicopter was called because the truck driver was seriously hurt, according to OSP.

All students are OK and were off the bus when medics arrived, patrol dispatchers say.

Eastern Local School District officials confirmed it’s their bus, but declined immediate comment.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

