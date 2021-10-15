Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bison calf returned to owner after spotted running loose through N.C. community

Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner
Bison on the loose in Brunswick County's Ash community captured and returned to owner(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A bison calf seen on the loose in Brunswick County, North Carolina has been returned to its owner, officials say.

The bison calf was spotted in the Ash community on Thursday and Friday, according to WECT. A spokeswoman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that the bison is seven months old.

The first bison spotting reported to WECT was on Friday morning when it had been spotted near an elementary school.

Further information about the bison or how it got loose have not been shared at this time.

Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash
Brunswick County officials are searching for a buffalo reportedly on the loose near Ash(Lydia Schwake)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews search the Ohio River for a car related to a missing persons case from 2002.
SUV connected to 2002 missing person case found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
Fatal pedestrian crash closed SB I-71/75 in Covington late Wednesday, police say
Person killed while walking on SB I-71/75 identified
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW a juvenile is under arrest after admitting his role in the...
16-year-old arrested in shooting of 13-year-old in Bond Hill, police say
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs

Latest News

This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Firefighters make progress coralling big California wildfire
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald...
Capitol Police officer indicted for obstruction after riot
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law