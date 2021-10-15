Car pulled from Ohio River connected to missing persons case from 2002
AURORA, In. (WXIX) - A car pulled from the Ohio River Thursday night is connected to a 19-year-old missing persons case, authorities say.
Divers were in the river near Lesko Park in Aurora for much of the evening, and efforts to pull the car out began around 7 p.m.
Crews succeeded in fully removing the car from the water sometime after 10 p.m.
Delhi Township police confirm the car is connected to the case.
The case involves a mother and two children, ages 3 and 5, who disappeared in 2002, according to a Delhi Township detective.
FOX19 is at the scene.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.