Car pulled from Ohio River connected to missing persons case from 2002

Crews search the Ohio River for a car that went in sometime Thursday.
Crews search the Ohio River for a car that went in sometime Thursday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AURORA, In. (WXIX) - A car pulled from the Ohio River Thursday night is connected to a 19-year-old missing persons case, authorities say.

Divers were in the river near Lesko Park in Aurora for much of the evening, and efforts to pull the car out began around 7 p.m.

Crews succeeded in fully removing the car from the water sometime after 10 p.m.

Delhi Township police confirm the car is connected to the case.

The case involves a mother and two children, ages 3 and 5, who disappeared in 2002, according to a Delhi Township detective.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

