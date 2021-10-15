Driver facing charge after Highland County church volunteer killed by truck, sheriff’s office says

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is facing a charge in connection with the crash that killed a church volunteer in September.

Robert Hester, 72, is being charged with vehicular homicide, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 10, Hester was driving on the property of the New Life Church & Ministries when the sheriff’s office said he hit 63-year-old Sandy Ray.

Ray was putting a cone down in front of the truck when she was hit, said Linda Bowman, the assistant pastor at New Life, who witnessed what happened.

Ray was later pronounced dead at Highland District Hospital.

Highland County church volunteer killed in accident

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.