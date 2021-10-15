Contests
Driver facing charge after Highland County church volunteer killed by truck, sheriff’s office says

A witness says the incident happened on the New Life Church & Ministries' property on State...
A witness says the incident happened on the New Life Church & Ministries' property on State Route 247.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is facing a charge in connection with the crash that killed a church volunteer in September.

Robert Hester, 72, is being charged with vehicular homicide, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 10, Hester was driving on the property of the New Life Church & Ministries when the sheriff’s office said he hit 63-year-old Sandy Ray.

Ray was putting a cone down in front of the truck when she was hit, said Linda Bowman, the assistant pastor at New Life, who witnessed what happened.

Ray was later pronounced dead at Highland District Hospital.

