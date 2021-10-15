Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Storms could impact Friday Night Football

Chance for severe storms on Friday.
Chance for severe storms on Friday.(WXIX)
By Frank Marzullo and Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could experience severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

The weather may cause problems for high school football games because of heavy rain and the threat of lightning.

A cold front will stall over the Tri-State and occasional rain will fall, some from isolated thunderstorms, into Saturday early afternoon.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s for highs this weekend into early next week.

Following the wet weather, cooler, dry conditions, typical of Fall, will prevail until Friday, Oct. 22.

Frost is still not in the picture through the end of October.

At this point, it looks like the first frost will hold off until early November with the best chance falling between the 4th and the 13th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
Crews search the Ohio River for a car related to a missing persons case from 2002.
Car pulled from Ohio River connected to missing persons case from 2002
Fatal pedestrian crash closed SB I-71/75 in Covington late Wednesday, police say
Person killed while walking on SB I-71/75 identified
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW a juvenile is under arrest after admitting his role in the...
16-year-old arrested in shooting of 13-year-old in Bond Hill, police say
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs

Latest News

CJ Hester
The Next Chain Mover: Wyoming's secret to success
Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Winton Hills on Thursday night.
Homicide investigation underway in Winton Hills
West Chester Township officials are investigating another complaint alleging their police chief...
‘Little brown babies’: West Chester investigates another complaint about police chief
A witness says the incident happened on the New Life Church & Ministries' property on State...
Driver facing charge after Highland County church volunteer killed by truck, sheriff’s office says