First Alert Weather Day: Storms could impact Friday Night Football

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State could experience severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

The weather may cause problems for high school football games because of heavy rain and the threat of lightning.

A cold front will stall over the Tri-State and occasional rain will fall, some from isolated thunderstorms, into Saturday early afternoon.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s for highs this weekend into early next week.

Following the wet weather, cooler, dry conditions, typical of Fall, will prevail until Friday, Oct. 22.

Frost is still not in the picture through the end of October.

At this point, it looks like the first frost will hold off until early November with the best chance falling between the 4th and the 13th.

