Homicide investigation underway in Winton Hills

Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Winton Hills on Thursday night.
Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Winton Hills on Thursday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Winton Hills Thursday night as a homicide.

The shooting happened on Craft Street sometime shortly before 8 p.m.

The scene cleared around 11 p.m.

Police confirm the shooting is being investigated by CPD’s Homicide Unit.

There is no information on the victim or suspect.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

