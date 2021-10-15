Homicide investigation underway in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Winton Hills Thursday night as a homicide.

The shooting happened on Craft Street sometime shortly before 8 p.m.

The scene cleared around 11 p.m.

Police confirm the shooting is being investigated by CPD’s Homicide Unit.

There is no information on the victim or suspect.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

