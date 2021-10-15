‘Little brown babies’: West Chester investigates another complaint about police chief

BUTLER COUNTY., Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester Township officials are investigating another complaint their police chief made a racially insensitive remark.

This comes amid a federal lawsuit filed by two now former captains who allege Chief Joel Herzog has a pattern of a pattern of racism, sexism and other misconduct, copies of their complaints show. A lieutenant and three officers also filed complaints with similar allegations last year.

Jeanni Quinn, a records clerk at West Chester PD for 19 years, alleged in an email this week to all three trustees that Herzog made an offensive remark to her earlier this year about the race of his expectant grandchild.

“On May 10th I stopped in to congratulate the Chief because I saw that his son was expecting his child. He said and I quote exactly ‘We’ll have little brown babies running around’ because the mother is Hispanic,” Quinn’s email states.

“My grandchild is bi-racial and I am utterly disgusted that this behavior has continued to be supported over and over by the trustees. I worked 19 years for this department and have tried to stay out of the drama; I can’t anymore. This is a blatant slap in the face to everyone.”

She alleges the chief also planned to promote a sergeant as a “quid pro quo” for “covering for him with the press” earlier this year “by stating in a newspaper interview that police morale is high.”

Quinn said she planned to come forward with her concerns and complaints about the chief sooner but felt it would be useless after seeing how the captains’ complaints were essentially ignored.

“Why would I or anyone else come forward when it was made so clear that no one would listen? I have no reason to come forward now other then to see this continued behavior come to a stop,” her email to the trustees states.

She said she is sharing her complaint with FOX19 NOW to insure transparency “because this administration can’t be trusted.”

Quinn said she retired from her job last month, a year earlier than she originally planned due to stress at work.

She said she felt the township tried to make improvements after issues with the chief came to light, but some issues persist.

“I felt tremendous relief after sending the email. Everything that has occurred at the department was just happening over and over and over again. Seeing this promotion occur, which has never happened like this in the history of the department, was just too much.

“Nothing is changing. Watching what Captain Hensley and Captain Gutman went through, it’s not worth it to stay quiet. if he feels you are in (the chief’s) little trusted circle, he can say and do anything he wants, in my opinion.”

West Chester Township officials are investigating a former employee's complaints about the police chief. (West Chester Township Twitter account)

The day after Quinn sent the email to the trustees, the sergeant’s promotion was pulled from the agenda for the township’s meeting Tuesday night.

It was removed “pending further investigation,” a township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson, wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW.

“The Township will investigate further the allegations made and issues raised in the letter from former Township employee Ms. Quinn. The Township takes seriously its role as an employer representing an exceptional community; and investigates all complaints brought forward.”

We reached out to the chief for this story but did not hear back.

The three trustees did not respond to requests for comment either.

“There will be no comment from Chief Herzog,” Wilson wrote in an email to FOX19 NOW when we asked to speak with him. “The Township is investigating the complaint as indicated previously and comment regarding would not be appropriate.”

We also sought comment from the sergeant whose promotion was delayed and the assistant police chief, who also is criticized in Quinn’s email.

Wilson responded: “Because the Township is investigating the complaints brought forward, it is really not appropriate at this time for any staff member to comment further.”

An outside attorney concluded in 2020 that Herzog needed to take steps to be “more appropriate and professional.”

The outside review included admissions by Herzog that he called Middle Easterners “terrorists,” Indians “dots” and referred to a Latino officer as “brown Mike,” the report states.

The investigation also determined allegations from the captains and their attorney that Herzog called Black people who interacted with police “Number 2s” and “at times commented on the attractiveness of women to subordinates.”

But, Duckett wrote in his report, the chief’s actions didn’t warrant formal discipline.

Duckett said he advised Herzog against using such “lingo,” but he stopped short of urging a reprimand - even while noting such language violated both township policy and anti-discrimination law.

“(Herzog) must particularly avoid any comment, including joking ones, based on a person’s race, sex, religion, national origin or ancestry, age, disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity — that is the law and West Chester Township policy,” Duckett wrote in his report.

Township officials have repeatedly said the most serious or egregious allegations against the chief were determined to be unfounded.

Herzog remains on a job performance plan he was put on more than a year ago, a township spokeswoman said.

It orders Herzog to stop making any comments, including jokes or humor, that could be interpreted as sexist, racist or otherwise discriminatory.

While Herzog never “discriminated on such a basis,” they said the comments are inappropriate and any failure to meet their expectations could result in immediate discharge.

“You are the police chief,” the plan says. “You are never free to ‘let your hair down’ around people who work with you or for you.”

Chief Herzoz has denied the captains’ allegations, telling FOX19 NOW last year he believed his comments were taken out of context and he had faith the community knew him better than that.

He also said he was working to be a better leader.

The township hired two new captains over the summer and filled multiple officer openings in the department over the past year. Three more officers were sworn in earlier this week,

FOX19 NOW reached out to the president of the union that represents West Chester police, Officer Dan Dean.

He issued the following statement:

“The past two years have been challenging for our members, but we have been moving in a positive direction. The members of our lodge are optimistic about Captain Hoffbauer and Captain Hagaman, the hiring of new officers, and a more efficient reporting system.

“I have been out of town for several weeks and do not have all of the information on the allegation made by Ms. Quinn at this time. It would not be appropriate to comment on the allegation without all the facts.

“Regardless of what has transpired among our administration, the pandemic and staffing challenges in law enforcement, our members have and will continue to serve our community with honor and pride.”

