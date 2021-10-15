Contests
Man pleads guilty in murder of New Richmond man

Keyanta Gardner
Keyanta Gardner(Clermont County Jail)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty for the homicide of a New Richmond man in July.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said Keyanta Garnder admitted to killing Robert “Bobby” Farrell Jr. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

In court, he admitted on July 6, he picked up Christian “Boog” Beasley from the Cincinnati area, and the two of them drove to New Richmond and picked up Farrell from his residence.

According to Tekulve, Gardner went up to the Farrell’s residence to get him. He said they drove for a short time, smoking marijuana together, when Beasley shot the victim twice in the head.

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Bobby Farrell Jr.(Photo provided)

Gardner said he pulled his vehicle over and pulled Farrell’s body from the vehicle, leaving Farrell just behind a tree line on State Route 222 in New Richmond. Gardner then returned with Beasley to the Cincinnati area where the two attempted the cleanout his vehicle and disposed of evidence.

According to the prosecutor, that same evening, Gardner returned to the Clermont County area where he spent the next several days with the Farrell family and was involved in the search for Farrell.

Gardner admitted that he paid Beasley approximately $500 to murder the victim.

Gardner said Beasley had obtained a .38 caliber revolver from another individual which he used to commit the murder.

Beasley was charged with murder and is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

Gardner is facing a maximum possible penalty of life without the possibility of parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.

