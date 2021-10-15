Contests
Rain continues tonight, blustery weather Saturday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today remains a First Alert Weather Day. Rain showers continue to move through parts of the viewing area and will continue tonight. The chance for severe storms is small but any storm that produces lightning could be dangerous. Be aware of wet roads and high water in spots where the rain has remained for much of the afternoon. The rain will taper off this evening and end by sunrise Saturday.

Behind the cold front winds will gust as high as 25mph at times Saturday. It will be pleasant otherwise with lots of afternoon sunshine and cool conditions. Sunday morning will be cool but near normal with dry and sunny conditions. The normal high for this time of year is 67.

We continue a gradual warming trend through early next week as highs reach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances return Thursday but do not look very impressive. Friday will be dry with highs in the low 60s.

