Sharonville kidnapping suspect turns himself in

Brian Roseberry, 23, is the suspect who stole a car with a child inside of it.
Brian Roseberry, 23, is the suspect who stole a car with a child inside of it.(WXIX)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping and vehicle theft in Sharonville on Thursday has turned himself in, according to police.

Brian Roseberry, 23, turned himself in Friday afternoon on active warrants stemming from the kidnapping offense at Sunoco on Oct. 14.

A 1-year-old was in the back seat of a 2004 Honda Accord when it was stolen from the gas station on Chester Road, Sharonville police said.

The infant was later turned over to security at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police said they are still looking for the vehicle that was stolen.

The vehicle might have an Ohio license plate that is JCE1394 in the back window, according to Sharonville police. The car is missing its front bumper.

“The Sharonville Police would like to thank e everyone for the outpouring of support and information on this case from the public and our partner agencies. We are still seeking the 2004 Honda Accord, and still looking for further information about Roseberry and this incident,” the department said.

Roseberry was transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of kidnapping and auto theft.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

