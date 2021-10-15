Suspect wanted for burglary, beating victim in Hamilton Co.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are searching for a woman who allegedly entered a residence and beat her neighbor in South Fairmont.

According to police, the suspect is 52-year-old Yvette Thompson, who is wanted for aggravated burglary.

Thompson allegedly entered the victim’s apartment with another suspect and repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, according to police.

Police say a third suspect allegedly held the victim and her husband at gunpoint.

Anyone who has seen Thompson should call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040, visit their website at P3TIPS.com, or call District Three at 513-263-8331.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.