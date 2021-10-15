Contests
SUV found in Ohio River connected to mother, children missing since 2002

By Courtney King and Brian Planalp
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A SUV pulled from the Ohio River Thursday night is connected to a 19-year-old missing person investigation from Delhi Township, Indiana State Police officials say.

The Delhi Township Police Department began looking into the disappearance of Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, and her two children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John in April 2002.

Nguyen was last known to be driving her 1997 Nissan Pathfinder, state police said.

Delhi police say Nguyen left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River but eventually the case went cold.

They say they revisited the case in 2021 due to advances in sonar technology and but it wasn’t until last week that dive teams found three items in the water.

Crews were in the river near Lesko Park in Aurora, Indiana for much of Thursday evening and efforts to recover the SUV began around 2 p.m.

Dive teams from the Hamilton County Police Association and the Indiana Department of Natural Resource, along with the assistance of Schaffer’s Towing, succeeded in pulling a Nissan Pathfinder from the water sometime after 10 p.m.

Indiana State Police say they were able to use the license plate to confirm the SUV belonged to Nguyen.

Delhi Township Lt. Joe Macaluso says it’s too early to tell if the bodies of Stephanie, Kristina and John were in the car but that he’s happy he can give the family this new lead.

“This is been an investigation we have worked on for a long time. Two different detectives from Delhi have since retired. I’ve made them aware of the findings,” he said.

Indiana State Police Investigators are now examining the SUV to determine if Nguyen or her two children were inside.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

