CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for wind and potentially heavy rain. Morning clouds will increase. Lows in the upper 60s will climb into the mid to upper 70s as a cold front approaches.

The Tri-State is at risk for severe storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. That could affect your Friday evening plans. Lows drop into the chilly 50s tonight with scattered showers and storms continuing.

Rain tapers off Saturday morning. Most of the FOX 19 NOW viewing area should dry out by 9 a.m. Cooler air settles in for the weekend, but it will be sunny and dry. Morning lows in the 40s and 50s, Highs in the 60s.

