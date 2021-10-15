Contests
University of Cincinnati vaccine mandate now in effect

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All students, faculty and staff at the University of Cincinnati must now have their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university announced the vaccine mandate back in August.

Proof of vaccination may be submitted through the web-based version of the UC COVID Check app.

The deadline for those who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to submit proof of a second dose is Nov. 15.

Those who are not vaccinated by the deadlines will be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19 through the end of fall semester.

An exemption for medical reasons or religious beliefs must be submitted by Nov. 1. and include a note from a medical provider.

Students who are not fully vaccinated or who do not receive an exemption by spring semester will be unenrolled.

To get vaccinated, students, faculty and staff may log on to their My UC Health (MyChart) account and select the option to schedule an appointment under the “visits” section.

Appointments may also be scheduled by phone by calling 513-584-3673 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other area universities will soon also require vaccines including Ohio and Miami, Xavier and Ohio State.

