Police ID Winton Hills homicide victim
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Winton Hills Thursday night as a homicide.
Kenneth Milner, 39, was found dead at the scene on Craft Street about 6:21 p.m., homicide detectives said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.
