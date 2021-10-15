Contests
Police ID Winton Hills homicide victim

Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Winton Hills on Thursday night.
Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Winton Hills on Thursday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Winton Hills Thursday night as a homicide.

Kenneth Milner, 39, was found dead at the scene on Craft Street about 6:21 p.m., homicide detectives said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

