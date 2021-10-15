Police ID Winton Hills homicide victim

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Winton Hills Thursday night as a homicide.

Kenneth Milner, 39, was found dead at the scene on Craft Street about 6:21 p.m., homicide detectives said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

