‘We took action:’ Cincinnati police chief praises internal probe that led to officer’s suspension

The officer is accused of not acting on positive DNA matches from rape tests.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac
By Chris Riva
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac stepped to the podium on Friday to answer questions about the recent spike in underage gun violence. He finished by defending the department as investigators determine the extent of wrongdoing in an officer’s alleged mismanagement of DNA rape evidence.

The specific allegations against CPD Officer Christopher Schroder remain unclear. Isaac confirmed on Wednesday a department investigation into the officer for “failing to do his job as an investigator.”

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said the allegations surround Schroder’s inaction on DNA results from rape tests.

The prosecutor’s office and the police department are cooperating on the investigation.

So far no charges have been filed. Schroder’s attorney says a legally binding plea deal is in place on one misdemeanor count of dereliction of duty, but Deters contests that notion.

The prosecutor has spoken in terms both vague and sweeping about the scope of the alleged wrongdoing, in part by necessity, as the investigation is open-ended. It remains possible one or more rapists who would be jailed but for Schroder’s alleged inaction are instead walking free.

City Manager Paula Boggs Muething says any case that requires action has been prioritized and reassigned.

On Friday, Isaac called the allegations “the most egregious dereliction of duty” he has seen in his career spanning three decades.

Isaac said he “sought out” Schroder’s prosecution after an internal review of cases in the department’s Criminal Investigations Section revealed issues with Schroder’s work.

That was in June. Schroder was placed on desk duty in July and suspended in August. The story broke on Wednesday.

“Tthis is something that we take very seriously. Something that, our responsibility to the victims of these offenses... We just can’t allow this to happen,” Isaac said. “This came to light because we did place people who diligently sought this out, saw that there was something lacking, and when that came to light, we took action on it, and that’s how we are where we are right now.”

