1 dead in East Price Hill shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting happened in East Price Hill Saturday.

Police say the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on Bassett Road and Purcell Avenue.

The cause of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Officers have not identified the victim.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.