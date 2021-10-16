Contests
1 dead in East Price Hill shooting, police say

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Price Hill.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Price Hill.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a shooting happened in East Price Hill Saturday.

Police say the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on Bassett Road and Purcell Avenue.

The cause of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Officers have not identified the victim.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

