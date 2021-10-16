4 juveniles arrested following NKY crash injuring sheriff’s deputy

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) -Four juveniles were arrested Saturday morning following a crash in Northern Kentucky which left a sheriff’s deputy injured.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Lt. Chris Hall was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he was hit by the suspects in Audi SUV on U.S. 42 Friday night.

Deputies say they were called to Twin Hills Court around 10:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress with a stolen vehicle.

When the suspects arrived, they found a garage door opener in an unlocked car near a residence. Deputies say they opened the garage and entered the unlocked car parked inside, which prompted the homeowners to call 911.

Detectives say that they do not have evidence that a car was stolen from Twin Hills, but the suspects arrived there in a stolen Audi SUV and then fled the area in the same vehicle.

Deputies say that they located the SUV on Rice Pike and tried to stop it on U.S. 42.

The SUV nearly struck a cruiser as it fled toward Florence, the sheriff’s office says.

Lt. Hall positioned himself on the US-42/Interstate 75 overpass to deploy stop sticks. Deputies say the SUV hit Hall as he was outside his cruiser.

The SUV continued north on I-75. Deputies say that the SUV exited the interstate at Erlanger, and the suspects abandoned the vehicle in the area of Commonwealth Avenue and Baker Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all four suspects were picked up on Riggs Road in Erlanger by a man and a woman after using a ride-sharing application.

Deputies stopped the car on Riggs Road, and the driver complied with authorities.

The man and woman were not affiliated with the suspects and will not be charged, deputies said.

Lt. Hall sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his arms and legs and was released from this hospital Saturday morning.

The suspects are held at the Campbell County Detention Center and are facing attempted murder and receiving stolen property charges.

