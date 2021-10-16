Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy

Contests
By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s help finding a critical missing 3-year-old boy from La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Major P. Harris was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9, according to WBAY. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue Nike basketball shorts and was barefoot.

He is 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds, has black eyes and brown hair styled with four zig-zag pattern shoulder-length dreadlocks. Police say he has a light complexion. He also has a birthmark on the right buttock and a small abrasion on the right face cheek. Harris has delayed speech.

The Milwaukee Police Department say Major is the child of a homicide victim. The victim was found deceased at the 600 block of N. 37th St. in Milwaukee, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police believe Harris could be traveling with 20-year-old Jaheem Clark. He is a person of interest in the homicide investigation. Clark is described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also...
Twenty-year-old Jaheem Clark is a person of interest in a homicide in Milwaukee. He is also believed to be traveling with 3-year-old Major P. Harris who is the subject of an state-wide Amber Alert.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

They man been traveling in a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with a Wisconsin plate #ABE2804.

Major may have traveled from La Crosse to Milwaukee in recent days, WBAY reported.

Police are also looking into the 2600 block of N. 37th St. in Milwaukee.

Anyone who has information that could help locate Major is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.

