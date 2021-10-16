Another cool day tomorrow

Contests
By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A tornado has been confirmed in Highland County happening during the overnight hours early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service says one tornado touched down northeast of Hillsboro and one west of Hillsboro. This could be the same tornado that lifted and then touched down again. The survey is ongoing. Damage has been reported including trees down and minor structure damage. No injuries have been reported from any of the storms in our area Friday night and Saturday morning.

This evening will remain breezy but mainly clear skies and cool. Low 43.

Sunday will be similar with breezy winds and cooler than normal temperatures. We will see plenty of sunshine with a high near 64. Monday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s and the warming trend continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 70s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Another cold front approaches the region Thursday bringing the chance for rain. It looks like passing showers at this time. We will see dry and chilly weather Friday.

