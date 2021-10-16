Caught on cam: Suspect pistol-whips, robs auto shop owner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An armed robbery in Fairfield Township has an auto shop owner scared to go back to work. The suspect remains on the loose.

Levi Andunez, the owner, says he and a friend were working on a car Thursday around 8 p.m. when the armed suspect pistol-whipped both of them.

The victim of an armed robbery in Fairfield Township says he's scared to go back to work after a man broke into his auto shop and then pistol whipped him and his friend, along with taking money. You can see the suspect in the video and hear what the shop owner has to say. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DfXDEZWVRl — Zach Horner (@Zach_FOX19) October 16, 2021

Andunez says he and the other victim were hit multiple times in the head and that they’re lucky they got out alive.

“He tried to hit the head too many times, almost three times with the gun,” Andunez said.

The suspect also put the gun to Andunez’s head.

Police say the suspect was there for around $2,000 and a watch.

“When he say, ‘Give me your money,’ and I give all my money, and I put it on the floor, and I drop on the floor,” Andunez said.

The suspect drove off from the scene in a Dodge Caliber.

Police say the license plate is HYG5190.

The suspect is shown wearing a pair of Spyder underwear along with a black hoodie and jeans.

On October 14, 2021 at 8:40 p.m., Fairfield Township police officers responded to an armed robbery at M&M Used Cars... Posted by Fairfield Township Police Department on Friday, October 15, 2021

“I’m scared,” Andunez said. “I’m really scared, but I need to work because I need the money. I have a family and I need to come to my home with money because, you know, because everyone needs money.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.