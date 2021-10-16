Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Caught on cam: Suspect pistol-whips, robs auto shop owner

Surveillance footage shows the suspect drive away in a Dodge Caliber.
The suspect police say robbed a Fairfield Township auto shop at gunpoint.
The suspect police say robbed a Fairfield Township auto shop at gunpoint.(Fairfield Township Police Department)
By Zach Horner
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An armed robbery in Fairfield Township has an auto shop owner scared to go back to work. The suspect remains on the loose.

Levi Andunez, the owner, says he and a friend were working on a car Thursday around 8 p.m. when the armed suspect pistol-whipped both of them.

Andunez says he and the other victim were hit multiple times in the head and that they’re lucky they got out alive.

“He tried to hit the head too many times, almost three times with the gun,” Andunez said.

The suspect also put the gun to Andunez’s head.

Police say the suspect was there for around $2,000 and a watch.

“When he say, ‘Give me your money,’ and I give all my money, and I put it on the floor, and I drop on the floor,” Andunez said.

The suspect drove off from the scene in a Dodge Caliber.

Police say the license plate is HYG5190.

The suspect is shown wearing a pair of Spyder underwear along with a black hoodie and jeans.

On October 14, 2021 at 8:40 p.m., Fairfield Township police officers responded to an armed robbery at M&M Used Cars...

Posted by Fairfield Township Police Department on Friday, October 15, 2021

“I’m scared,” Andunez said. “I’m really scared, but I need to work because I need the money. I have a family and I need to come to my home with money because, you know, because everyone needs money.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delhi Township Police Department says Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children disappeared...
SUV found in Ohio River connected to mother, children missing since 2002
Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
Fatal pedestrian crash closed SB I-71/75 in Covington late Wednesday, police say
Person killed while walking on SB I-71/75 identified
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW a juvenile is under arrest after admitting his role in the...
16-year-old arrested in shooting of 13-year-old in Bond Hill, police say

Latest News

Middletown family just wants a kidney this holiday season
Middletown community steps up for father-of-five in need of kidney
Sandy Ray
Friends ‘shocked’ by charges in crash that killed Highland Co. church volunteer
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac
‘We took action:’ Cincinnati police chief says internal probe led to officer’s suspension
Police looking for suspects in assault on homeless man
Police searching for three suspects who assaulted homeless man in Queensgate