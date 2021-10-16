Caught on cam: Suspect pistol-whips, robs auto shop owner
Surveillance footage shows the suspect drive away in a Dodge Caliber.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An armed robbery in Fairfield Township has an auto shop owner scared to go back to work. The suspect remains on the loose.
Levi Andunez, the owner, says he and a friend were working on a car Thursday around 8 p.m. when the armed suspect pistol-whipped both of them.
Andunez says he and the other victim were hit multiple times in the head and that they’re lucky they got out alive.
“He tried to hit the head too many times, almost three times with the gun,” Andunez said.
The suspect also put the gun to Andunez’s head.
Police say the suspect was there for around $2,000 and a watch.
“When he say, ‘Give me your money,’ and I give all my money, and I put it on the floor, and I drop on the floor,” Andunez said.
The suspect drove off from the scene in a Dodge Caliber.
Police say the license plate is HYG5190.
The suspect is shown wearing a pair of Spyder underwear along with a black hoodie and jeans.
“I’m scared,” Andunez said. “I’m really scared, but I need to work because I need the money. I have a family and I need to come to my home with money because, you know, because everyone needs money.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.