Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Friends ‘shocked’ by charges in crash that killed Highland Co. church volunteer

Those close to Sandy Ray say she wouldn’t have wanted the man accused to spend time behind bars.
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been charged in connection with the September crash that killed a church volunteer.

Robert Hester, 72, is being charged on one count of vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 10, authorities say Hester was driving on the property of the New Life Church & Ministries when he hit 63-year-old Sandy Ray.

Ray, who had volunteered at the church for 15 years, was putting a cone down in front of the truck when she was hit, according to witness Linda Bowman, the assistant pastor at New Life.

Ray was later pronounced dead at Highland District Hospital.

Michelle Pegram and Hilda Hamilton, both friends of Ray, say they are still grieving Ray’s death.

They say her loss has changed the mood at the church. They also say they feel for the man who hit and killed Sandy.

Hilda saw Ray’s death first-hand and maintains it was an accident. “It was a horrible day. I witnessed everything. Everything was just very slow motion.”

Pegram had just seen Ray when the crash happened. She describes the aftermath as surreal.

She was also “pretty shocked,” in her words, to learn about the charge against Hester, who faces up to six months in jail and a mandatory license suspension for up to five years.

“I don’t think Sandy would’ve wanted that,” Pegram said, who adds she thought the crash was an accident as well.

Hilda says Hester simply didn’t see Sandy putting the cone down next to his car.

“I think he just panicked. He hit the gas instead of the brake, because everyone was yelling ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’” Hilda recalled.

Highland County church volunteer killed in accident
Highland County church volunteer killed in accident

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delhi Township Police Department says Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children disappeared...
SUV found in Ohio River connected to mother, children missing since 2002
Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
Fatal pedestrian crash closed SB I-71/75 in Covington late Wednesday, police say
Person killed while walking on SB I-71/75 identified
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW a juvenile is under arrest after admitting his role in the...
16-year-old arrested in shooting of 13-year-old in Bond Hill, police say

Latest News

Middletown family just wants a kidney this holiday season
Middletown community steps up for father-of-five in need of kidney
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac
‘We took action:’ Cincinnati police chief says internal probe led to officer’s suspension
Police looking for suspects in assault on homeless man
Police searching for three suspects who assaulted homeless man in Queensgate
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Mother, 2 children presumed dead after SUV connected to 2002 missing persons case pulled from Ohio River