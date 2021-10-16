Friends ‘shocked’ by charges in crash that killed Highland Co. church volunteer

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been charged in connection with the September crash that killed a church volunteer.

Robert Hester, 72, is being charged on one count of vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 10, authorities say Hester was driving on the property of the New Life Church & Ministries when he hit 63-year-old Sandy Ray.

Ray, who had volunteered at the church for 15 years, was putting a cone down in front of the truck when she was hit, according to witness Linda Bowman, the assistant pastor at New Life.

Ray was later pronounced dead at Highland District Hospital.

Tonight after the game, people in Hillsboro are still mourning the loss of Sandy Ray. Sandy was killed when she was hit by a car while volunteering at church. We've learned the driver now faces vehicular homicide charges. How her friends want her remembered tonight on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fDr1GVa3Ec — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) October 16, 2021

Michelle Pegram and Hilda Hamilton, both friends of Ray, say they are still grieving Ray’s death.

They say her loss has changed the mood at the church. They also say they feel for the man who hit and killed Sandy.

Hilda saw Ray’s death first-hand and maintains it was an accident. “It was a horrible day. I witnessed everything. Everything was just very slow motion.”

Pegram had just seen Ray when the crash happened. She describes the aftermath as surreal.

She was also “pretty shocked,” in her words, to learn about the charge against Hester, who faces up to six months in jail and a mandatory license suspension for up to five years.

“I don’t think Sandy would’ve wanted that,” Pegram said, who adds she thought the crash was an accident as well.

Hilda says Hester simply didn’t see Sandy putting the cone down next to his car.

“I think he just panicked. He hit the gas instead of the brake, because everyone was yelling ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’” Hilda recalled.

Highland County church volunteer killed in accident

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.