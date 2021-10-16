Heavy rain overnight, dry and blustery Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain showers continue to move through parts of the viewing area and will continue overnight. Some rain will be heavy with lightning and gusty winds the main threat. We will monitor for severe storms but the chance is low.

The rain will taper off and end by sunrise Saturday. Behind the cold front winds will gust as high as 25mph at times Saturday. It will be pleasant otherwise with lots of afternoon sunshine and cool conditions.

Sunday morning will be cool but near normal with dry and sunny conditions. The normal high for this time of year is 67.

We continue a gradual warming trend through early next week as highs reach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances return Thursday but do not look very impressive. Friday will be dry with highs in the low 60s.

