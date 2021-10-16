Contests
Middletown community steps up for father-of-five in need of kidney

A raffle at the football game Friday night got Kellen Davis that much closer to a new, healthy life.
Middletown family just wants a kidney this holiday season
By Kody Fisher
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown families walking through the gates of the football stadium on Friday night had the chance to help save a man’s life.

Game attendees could enter to win any of a number of donated items through a raffle organized to help get Kellen Davis a kidney.

“He’s amazing,” Mary Tramel, Davis’ wife, said. “He’s just awesome, and he’s great to his boys. He takes care of a lot of other kids that aren’t his.”

Family seeks kidney match for Middletown father-of-five

After FOX19 NOW published a story about Davis last year, Tramel says “a bunch of people reached out.”

Friday’s fundraiser will help cover travel costs for the potential donor to fly to Ohio to go through extensive testing to find out if he’s a match for Davis.

“Our kids are excited,” Tramel said. “We just want him back healthy.”

Davis’ son is the starting quarterback for the Middies, who won 33-23 over Oak Hills.

JD Foust, Middletown director of athletics, says it was Davis’ mother who came to him asking for permission to hold the fundraiser.

Foust didn’t hesitate.

“It’s about doing for others around you and being a Middie and part of a family,” he said. “We’re all-in-one when one of our Middies is down and out, and we need to be there to support and uplift them. That’s what we do. So that’s why, no hesitation at all.”

That level of selflessness means the world to the Davis family.

“Middletown’s a great community,” Tramel said. “It really is. "

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

