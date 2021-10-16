Contests
“Miracle” rescue in Wolfe County after four-year-old falls 70 feet off a cliff

(Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of Wolfe County Search and Rescue say they were deployed on a mission that had nothing short of a “miraculous” ending on Friday.

They say they were called after a four-year-old boy slipped and fell off a cliff near Princess Arch. They say the boy struck multiple ledges and encountered sheer drops of around 30 feet, falling nearly 70 feet in total.

The boy’s father scrambled down the cliff to reach his son before carrying him downhill and crossing the Red River at the Sheltowee Trace suspension bridge to reach KY-715, rather than stay put or attempt to climb back up the cliff face.

Search and Rescue crews were able to meet up with the father and son on Highway 715 where it was found that the child had escaped with only some scrapes and bruises, still appearing to be okay otherwise.

The boy was released to the care of his parents after examination by the Breathitt-Wolfe EMS.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

