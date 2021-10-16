National Weather Service confirms tornado in Highland County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday afternoon that a tornado touched down in Highland County.

According to a public statement from NWS, the tornado touched down approximately three to five miles northeast of Hillsboro.

[4:46 PM] Tornado Confirmed northeast of Hillsboro in Highland County Ohio.https://t.co/3Q7BLBgRFf — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 16, 2021

A storm survey is also being conducted in connection to the severe thunderstorms that happened the night of Oct. 15 into the early morning of Oct. 16, according to the NWS office in Wilmington, Ohio.

FOX19 NOW’s Alison Montoya tweeted some of the storm damage in Highland County Saturday morning.

Some storm damage from Hillsboro this morning.

Wil Burns said there’s no weather warning sirens nearby but he got a tornado warning alert on his phone minutes before the bad weather hit. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/qByf3txzXH — Alison Montoya 🇺🇸🦦 (@AlisonMontoya) October 16, 2021

A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

