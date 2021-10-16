Contests
National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Highland County

Storm damage in Hillsboro
Storm damage in Hillsboro(Alison Montoya, WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two tornadoes touched down in Highland County, confirmed by the National Weather Service Saturday.

Public statements from NWS say one tornado touched down approximately three to five miles northeast of Hillsboro.

A second tornado touched down approximately seven miles southwest of Hillsboro.

A storm survey is also being conducted in connection to the severe thunderstorms that happened the night of Oct. 15 into the early morning of Oct. 16, according to the NWS office in Wilmington, Ohio.

FOX19 NOW’s Alison Montoya tweeted some of the storm damage in Highland County Saturday morning.

A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

