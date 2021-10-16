Contests
No. 3 Bearcats dominate UCF to improve to 6-0

Jerome Ford scored four first-half touchdowns as Bearcats cruised to 56-21 win
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis...
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Cincinnati. (Photo by Gary Landers)(Gary Landers | AP)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Running back Jerome Ford scored four first-half touchdowns as the third-ranked UC football team improved to 6-0 with a 56-21 win over UCF.

Playing in front of a third consecutive sell-out crowd, Ford became the first Bearcats player to score four rushing touchdowns in a game since Isaiah Pead in 2010.

Ford finished with 189 rushing yards and 20 carries.

The Bearcats, now 2-0 in American Conference play, jumped out to a 35-0 lead on the Knights in the second quarter to punctuate the best first half of football they’ve played this season.

Desmond Ridder threw for 140 yards and a touchdown as UC dominated the game running the football and with defense.

UC next plays at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 23.

