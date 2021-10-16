No. 3 Bearcats dominate UCF to improve to 6-0

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Running back Jerome Ford scored four first-half touchdowns as the third-ranked UC football team improved to 6-0 with a 56-21 win over UCF.

Playing in front of a third consecutive sell-out crowd, Ford became the first Bearcats player to score four rushing touchdowns in a game since Isaiah Pead in 2010.

Jerome Ford has 178 yards rushing and 4 TDs in the first half.



Ford finished with 189 rushing yards and 20 carries.

The Bearcats, now 2-0 in American Conference play, jumped out to a 35-0 lead on the Knights in the second quarter to punctuate the best first half of football they’ve played this season.

Desmond Ridder threw for 140 yards and a touchdown as UC dominated the game running the football and with defense.

UC next plays at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium next Saturday, Oct. 23.

