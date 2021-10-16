Tornado touches down in Highland County
‘Considerable’ damage is possible, according to NWS.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Highland County early Saturday morning.
A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m.
NWS reported an observed tornado with a “considerable” damage threat during the warning.
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office confirms the tornado touched down on US-62 near Samantha.
Around 1:10 a.m., NWS tweeted about a “likely tornado” near Samantha, per radar and debris signature.
At 1:20 a.m., NWS tweeted the rotation has “weakened considerably over the past several minutes. It is likely the tornado has lifted for now.”
