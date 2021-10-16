Tornado touches down in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Highland County early Saturday morning.

A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m.

NWS reported an observed tornado with a “considerable” damage threat during the warning.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office confirms the tornado touched down on US-62 near Samantha.

Radar velocity shows tightening circulation indicating a tornado over Highland County. The storm that caused the possible tornado is now entering Ross County. pic.twitter.com/oNF6i1DZkY — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 16, 2021

Around 1:10 a.m., NWS tweeted about a “likely tornado” near Samantha, per radar and debris signature.

At 1:20 a.m., NWS tweeted the rotation has “weakened considerably over the past several minutes. It is likely the tornado has lifted for now.”

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT TORNADO WARNING issued for Highland County early Saturday morning has been canceled. Storm coverage from earlier below. Radar >> fox19.com/weather/radar/ Posted by FOX19 on Friday, October 15, 2021

