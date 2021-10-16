Contests
Tornado touches down in Highland County

‘Considerable’ damage is possible, according to NWS.
NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Highland County early Saturday morning.

A tornado warning went into effect for parts of Highland County at 12:55 a.m. and expired at 1:30 a.m.

NWS reported an observed tornado with a “considerable” damage threat during the warning.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office confirms the tornado touched down on US-62 near Samantha.

Around 1:10 a.m., NWS tweeted about a “likely tornado” near Samantha, per radar and debris signature.

At 1:20 a.m., NWS tweeted the rotation has “weakened considerably over the past several minutes. It is likely the tornado has lifted for now.”

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT

TORNADO WARNING issued for Highland County early Saturday morning has been canceled. Storm coverage from earlier below. Radar >> fox19.com/weather/radar/

Posted by FOX19 on Friday, October 15, 2021

Today is a First Alert Weather Day