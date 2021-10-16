Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owners of an OTR restaurant announced a permanent closure in an Instagram post Saturday afternoon.

Dan and Lana Wright announced via Instagram that Saturday would be the last day of their restaurant, Senate, located on Vine Street.

According to the post, the Wrights will be expanding another one of their restaurants, Abigail Street, into the current space.

The post reads, in part: “Over the last 12 years we’ve been able to do some really amazing things because of this restaurant, it’s created opportunities for us that we never thought were possible.”

The owners encouraged customers to stop by Senate for its last day.

