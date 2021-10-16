Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Persistent water vapor found on one of Jupiter’s moons

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a...
NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa's atmosphere.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have found evidence of water in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

NASA said its Hubble Space Telescope observed the presence of persistent water vapor over a large area of the Europa’s atmosphere.

Interestingly, the water vapor was only present in one hemisphere. It’s unknown why that’s the case.

Researchers used Hubble’s ultraviolet imaging to make the discovery.

NASA said Europa has a very smooth surface and the solid ice crust looks like cracked eggshell.

The interior has a global ocean with more water than found on Earth and could possibly harbor life.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delhi Township Police Department says Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children disappeared...
SUV found in Ohio River connected to mother, children missing since 2002
West Chester Township officials are investigating another complaint alleging their police chief...
‘Little brown babies’: West Chester investigates another complaint about police chief
NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
Possible tornado touches down in Highland County
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
Sheriff’s deputy struck by SUV fleeing reported burglary in NKY
Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Winton Hills on Thursday night.
Police ID Winton Hills homicide victim

Latest News

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Price Hill.
1 dead in East Price Hill shooting, police say
Mazunte chef makes tacos in honor of Cincy taco week
Mazunte chef makes tacos in honor of Cincy taco week