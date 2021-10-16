Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Three constable deputies were shot in an ambush early Saturday morning while working an extra shift at a Houston bar, leaving one deputy dead and two others wounded, authorities in Texas said.

Authorities took one person into custody but were still searching for a man believed to be the shooter, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

The Harris County constable deputies were working at the 45 North Bar and Lounge when they responded to a disturbance outside the business around 2:15 a.m., Jones said.

They were trying to arrest someone when another person with a rifle ambushed them and opened fire on the deputies from behind, Jones said, according to preliminary information from the scene.

One deputy was shot in the back and another was shot in the foot, said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. The third deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was unclear whether the deputies returned fire, Jones said. He said Houston police were still investigating, but authorities believe the disturbance may have been a robbery that the constables stopped.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but authorities were not certain whether the person was a suspect or a witness.

Constables are licensed peace officers who perform various law enforcement functions, according to the Texas Association of Counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delhi Township Police Department says Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children disappeared...
SUV found in Ohio River connected to mother, children missing since 2002
West Chester Township officials are investigating another complaint alleging their police chief...
‘Little brown babies’: West Chester investigates another complaint about police chief
Air Care is sending a medical helicopter to a school bus crash in Brown County Friday morning,...
One injured in Brown County school bus crash
Cincinnati police investigate a homicide in Winton Hills on Thursday night.
Police ID Winton Hills homicide victim
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Mother, 2 children presumed dead after SUV connected to 2002 missing persons case pulled from Ohio River

Latest News

The suspect police say robbed a Fairfield Township auto shop at gunpoint.
Caught on cam: Suspect pistol-whips, robs auto shop owner
Caught on cam: Suspect pistol-whips, robs auto shop owner
Caught on cam: Suspect pistol-whips, robs auto shop owner
Middletown family just wants a kidney this holiday season
Middletown community steps up for father-of-five in need of kidney
Middletown community steps up for father-of-five in need of kidney
Middletown community steps up for father-of-five in need of kidney
Sandy Ray
Friends ‘shocked’ by charges in crash that killed Highland Co. church volunteer