Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police ID victim in East Price Hill shooting

18-year-old Auve’yonce French was shot and killed in East Price Hill Saturday morning.
18-year-old Auve’yonce French was shot and killed in East Price Hill Saturday morning.(Chevy Smith Photography LLC | Chevy Smith Photography LLC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified the victim in a shooting that happened in East Price Hill Saturday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the victim is 18-year-old Auve’yonce French.

Police said that officers responded to a report of a person shot around 11 a.m. on the 400 block of Purcell Avenue.

Police say that upon arrival, officers determined that the victim was deceased.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested Daleon Rice, 17, with reckless homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delhi Township Police Department says Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children disappeared...
SUV found in Ohio River connected to mother, children missing since 2002
NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
Tornado touches down in Highland County
West Chester Township officials are investigating another complaint alleging their police chief...
‘Little brown babies’: West Chester investigates another complaint about police chief
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
Sheriff’s deputy struck by SUV fleeing reported burglary in NKY
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Mother, 2 children presumed dead after SUV connected to 2002 missing persons case pulled from Ohio River

Latest News

The owners of an OTR restaurant announced its permanent closure Saturday,
Over-the-Rhine restaurant announces closure after 12 years
Ohio police officer remembered at nation’s Capitol
Ohio police officer remembered at nation’s Capitol
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis...
No. 3 Bearcats dominate UCF to improve to 6-0
Mazunte chef makes tacos in honor of Cincy taco week
Mazunte chef makes tacos in honor of Cincy taco week