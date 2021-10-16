Police ID victim in East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have identified the victim in a shooting that happened in East Price Hill Saturday.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the victim is 18-year-old Auve’yonce French.

Police said that officers responded to a report of a person shot around 11 a.m. on the 400 block of Purcell Avenue.

Police say that upon arrival, officers determined that the victim was deceased.

Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested Daleon Rice, 17, with reckless homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

