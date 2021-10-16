Contests
Police officer hospitalized after incident in Northern Kentucky

(WMBF)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A police officer of unknown jurisdiction was injured Friday night in Northern Kentucky

The incident occurred in the roadway of US-42 near Interstate 75 in Florence.

It happened around 10 p.m. during the downpour of Friday night’s storms.

The officer was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with unknown injuries.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

