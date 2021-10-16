Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Robert Durst hospitalized with COVID-19, his lawyer says

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse in Inglewood, Calif. The sentencing of Durst will be comparatively brief compared to his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years. The New York real estate heir faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday, Oct. 14 for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst, who days ago was sentenced in a two-decade-old murder case, has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, his lawyer said Saturday,

Defense Attorney Dick DeGuerin said he was notified that Durst was admitted after testing positive for the coronavirus. DeGuerin said he didn’t know Durst’s condition and was trying to find out more details.

Durst, 78, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without a chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more than two decades ago. Durst, who has numerous medical issues, sat in a wheelchair with a catatonic stare during much of the sentencing hearing.

“He was very, very sick in the courtroom,” DeGuerin said Saturday.

He was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000.

The killing had been a mystery that haunted family and friends for 15 years before Durst was arrested in 2015 following his unwise decision to participate in a documentary that unearthed new evidence and caught him in a stunning confession.

DeGuerin said Thursday that Durst will appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Delhi Township Police Department says Stephanie Van Nguyen and her two children disappeared...
SUV found in Ohio River connected to mother, children missing since 2002
NWS radar shows circulation over Highland County early Saturday morning.
Possible tornado touches down in Highland County
West Chester Township officials are investigating another complaint alleging their police chief...
‘Little brown babies’: West Chester investigates another complaint about police chief
Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
Sheriff’s deputy struck by SUV fleeing reported burglary in NKY
The SUV removed from the Ohio River on Thursday that police say is connected to a 2002 missing...
Mother, 2 children presumed dead after SUV connected to 2002 missing persons case pulled from Ohio River

Latest News

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage
One Texas deputy killed and two others wounded in shooting, Houston police . (Source: KTRK via...
Police: 1 deputy killed, 2 wounded in ambush at Houston bar
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert...
Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, front right, leads the team onto the field against Memphis...
No. 3 Bearcats dominate UCF to improve to 6-0